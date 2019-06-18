Additional Ultra-Premium Domain Names Available for Strategic Transactions

MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced that it has sold the Voice.com domain name for $30 million in cash in a transaction facilitated by GoDaddy and consummated on May 30, 2019. The domain name has subsequently been used by Block.one to launch its new blockchain-based social media platform called Voice.

"Block.one has made a smart strategic decision in choosing Voice.com to be the internet domain name for its new social media platform. The word 'voice' is simple and universally understood. It's also ubiquitous as a search term, it returns billions of results on the internet. An ultra-premium domain name like Voice.com can help a company achieve instant brand recognition, ignite a business, and massively accelerate value creation," said Marge Breya, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, MicroStrategy Incorporated.

"MicroStrategy holds more than a dozen evocative and powerful domain names. While our focus continues to be on our core analytics and mobility business, we are open to leveraging these domain names in equity or other strategic transactions with well-funded parties," added Ms. Breya.

Additional ultra-premium domain names held by MicroStrategy include:

Wisdom.com Strategy.com Speaker.com Alert.com Hope.com Courage.com Glory.com iDream.com Mike.com William.com Arthur.com Frank.com Emma.com Usher.com Michael.com

