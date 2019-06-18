New research reveals 90% of insurance organisations lack a single unified view of their customers

MarkLogic Corporation, the next generation data platform provider for simplifying data integration, today released a report revealing that complex legacy IT systems and inefficient processes are slowing the efforts of insurers to digitally transform and achieve a single customer view, which is critical to business. The report on the global insurance industry is based on research conducted by Research in Insurance, a specialist market intelligence provider to the insurance industry.

The report explores the challenges insurance companies face as they battle to deliver value to their customers. The research, gathered from in-depth interviews with over 200 senior professionals, reveals a disparity between what insurers want and what they can achieve with existing systems and processes. Nine in ten survey respondents do not have a single unified view of their customers, yet 70% say that achieving a "SCV" is either critical or very important to their business.

Many insurers still rely on complex, legacy IT systems that keep large amounts of big data siloed across the organisation, thereby preventing them from gaining actionable customer insights. Over half (55%) of insurers surveyed believe the complexity of their systems is the primary barrier to achieving a SCV. More than a third (34%) say the inability to integrate data across the organisation prevents them from achieving a SCV.

"Insurance companies have an enormous amount of data available to them; in many ways it is their most important asset but only if they can access it and leverage it across the enterprise," says Steve Forcash, Chief Strategy Officer for Insurance at MarkLogic. "This research highlights the enormous challenges insurers face in extracting data from multiple, siloed sources and using this to enhance efficiencies and improve customer experience in all areas, from pricing and underwriting to claims."

More than half of insurance professionals recognize the benefits of achieving a SCV, with 56% agreeing it will bring better customer satisfaction and 53% saying it will improve customer loyalty and retention, the research shows. Meanwhile, 43% of survey respondents believe achieving a SCV will improve fraud detection, and over a third (39%) say it will reduce overall risk.

"In order to differentiate in an increasingly competitive industry, insurance companies must become more customer-oriented," Forcash says. "Other industries, plus InsureTechs, have raised the bar, and insurers need to respond. This means adopting the innovative technologies that will allow them to achieve a single customer view by integrating data stuck in silos and legacy systems and becoming truly customer focused."

Download the full report, "Insurance 360: The Current State of Big Data-Driven Transformation in the Insurance Industry."

Notes to Editors

Research in Insurance (Rii) conducted this research in two stages. During the qualitative stage, discussions were conducted by phone and face-to-face with global data directors, CIOs, claims directors and underwriting directors. A total of 23 in-depth interviews were held, broken down as follows:

12 with those ultimately responsible for the management of data (including Global Data Directors, CTOs, CIOs and Chief Data Officers);

6 with Claims Directors (including senior decision makers within Claims Operations)

5 with Underwriting/Risk Directors (including Chief Underwriting Officers and senior decision makers in underwriting/risk management)

During the quantitative stage, an online survey was conducted with responses received from 188 individuals working within Claims, Underwriting, Data, Risk Management and Customer management departments at insurance companies broken down as follows:

Underwriting/Risk: 72

Claims: 71

Data (Data Processing/ Data Technology/ Data Architecture): 40

Customer management: 5

Geographically, the breakdown was as follows:

North America 51%

EMEA 35%

Global (all regions) 16%

APAC 3%

LATAM 1%

About MarkLogic

Data integration is one of the most complex IT challenges, and our mission is to simplify it. The MarkLogic Data Hub is a highly differentiated data platform that eliminates friction at every step of the data integration process, enabling organizations to achieve a 360º view faster than ever. By simplifying data integration, MarkLogic helps organizations gain agility, lower IT costs, and safely share their data.

Organizations around the world trust MarkLogic to handle their mission-critical data, including 6 of the top 10 banks, 5 of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies, 6 of the top 10 publishers, 9 of the 15 major U.S. government agencies, and many more. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MarkLogic has offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information visit www.marklogic.com.

2019 MarkLogic Corporation. MarkLogic and the MarkLogic logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MarkLogic Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005295/en/

Contacts:

MarkLogic Corporation

Kelsi Veralrud

kelsi.veralrud@marklogic.com