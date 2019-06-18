As of H1 2019, Monetate has influenced more than $2 billion in purchases and its broader growth strategy includes new branding and leadership to serve rising demand for smarter personalization technology

Monetate, the worldwide leader in personalization, today at Cannes Lions reported strong H1 momentum including passing the milestone of $2 billion in revenue influenced and unveiled a new brand identity, technology investments and expanded leadership team. These successes mark the company's next phase of growth, driven by the demand for technology that improves customer experience from brands including Clarks,Dream, Petco, QVC, Timberland, Carnival and The North Face

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005556/en/

Monetate Exceeds $2 Billion in Influenced Revenue and Unveils New Brand Identity and Leadership at Cannes Lions 2019 Meet with CMO and CEO at CannesLions2019 http://bit.ly/2X6lroS (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Our goal is to deliver the best experience for our customers across all touchpoints digital and in-store," said Laura Pickard, Ecommerce Testing Analytics Manager, Petco. "We've partnered with Monetate for several years now because their technology and services help drive a stronger understanding of customer behavior and deliver greater value on Petco.com."

Monetate's new brand identity and roll-out of its updated technology are among the initiatives newly appointed CMO Lisa Kalscheur will oversee to help the company meet the growing demand for simple and effective solutions for true personalization. The company's modern, approachable new brand identity reflects Monetate's growing importance to some of the world's leading brands.

"Most brands find it difficult and costly to execute personalization strategies and make them successful at scale, which has contributed to Monetate's ongoing growth," said Stephen Collins, CEO, Monetate. "Our stronger leadership team and network, along with our fresh look and updates, better represent our business and position us to help even more brands connect with customers more effectively."

Customers can leverage the Monetate platform to grow the lifetime value of their best customers with engaging messages that are attentive to customer intent, persistent, authentic and pervasive. Customer experience continues to be one of the key focus areas for brands across the globe as the competitive landscape changes by the minute. Organizations that are able to shift away from a siloed approach across teams and data to focus on holistic customer profiles will be poised to gain a competitive advantage that will drive higher customer engagement and loyalty.

"Personalization is a crucial component to any brand to stay competitive and relevant in the age of Amazon. Monetate is in a unique position in the marketing industry to deliver a solution that brings this together into one hub," saidLisa Kalscheur, CMO, Monetate. "The new brand identity, tech innovation and overall momentum marks our corporate and industry growth as the global demand rises for technology that improves customer experience."

Monetate Momentum Highlights:

Exceeding $2 billion in influenced revenue - As of 2019, Monetate's technology has influenced more than $2 billion in global consumer brand purchases. Key customers like Petco contributed to a 20% rise is consumer experiences delivered in May 2019 compared to January 2019.

- As of 2019, Monetate's technology has influenced more than $2 billion in global consumer brand purchases. Key customers like contributed to a 20% rise is consumer experiences delivered in May 2019 compared to January 2019. Growing globally The Monetate partner program continues to grow globally with new strategic collaborations including Contentsquare , strengthening its foothold in the Americas, Europe and APAC.

The Monetate partner program continues to grow globally with new strategic collaborations including , strengthening its foothold in the Americas, Europe and APAC. Expanding leadership bench Monetate is investing heavily in leadership talent with the recent hires of CMO Lisa Kalscheur , CRO Richard Rivera and COO Brandon Atkinson

Monetate is investing heavily in leadership talent with the recent hires of , and Ongoing research Commitment to educating the market through its Ecommerce Quarterly Report and Personalization Development Study.

To meet with Monetate at Cannes, visit their suite at the MediaLink Beach House and schedule here https://get.monetate.com/monetate-at-cannes-lions/

About Monetate

Monetate, the global leader in Personalization software for consumer-facing brands, enables marketers to grow more of their customers into their best customers. Monetate's industry-first Personalization Exchange allows brands to create a more relevant and personalized customer experience. Powered by artificial intelligence, the Monetate Personalization Engine enables brands to connect all of their data sources to make the most intelligent decisions possible regarding their interactions with each customer.

Founded in 2008, with offices in the U.S. and Europe, Monetate is used by leading brands around the world and influences billions of dollars in revenue every year for QVC, Newegg, Timberland, Carnival, The North Face, and hundreds of other market leaders. Learn more at www.monetate.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005556/en/

Contacts:

Hotwire for Monetate

Christine Penwell or Emma Bowers

monetate@hotwireglobal.com