As of June 26, 2019, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce standardized derivatives on the following stocks: Schibsted A, Norwegian Finans Holding and Bakkafrost. Norwegian (NOK) Options, Forwards and Futures will be launched. As of June 19, 2019, the new series will be available in Genium INET, but not tradable until June 26, 2019. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on June 18, 2019. Susquehanna International Securities will be quoting prices for derivatives on all the above-mentioned names. For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=729147