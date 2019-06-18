Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2019) - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (TSXV: CLM) (OTC Pink: SIOCF) (FSE: SOG-FF) ("Crystal Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Maurizio "Mars" Napoli as VP Exploration, effective immediately.

Mars Napoli is an accomplished professional geologist with over 33 years of experience in the mineral exploration business. He began his career studying gold mineralization in Northern Ontario with the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines. Subsequently he worked for 30 years with Inco Ltd. and Vale Canada in the Thompson and Sudbury nickel camps and with their North American and Global Exploration groups exploring for Archean greenstone gold, magmatic-hosted nickel-copper, uranium and porphyry-style copper systems.

"We searched hard for the right candidate and we're thrilled to have Mars join our team as VP Exploration," stated Richard Savage, Crystal Lake President and CEO. "His experience with high-grade gold systems and a broad array of other deposit types will help drive our success this summer with the Newmont Lake Project in the Eskay Camp."

Napoli is an experienced exploration program manager from grassroots and brownfield exploration through to discovery and resource definition. He managed large exploration programs for Vale Canada and Sudbury Basin groups. The exploration teams Mars worked with enjoyed large world-class economic discoveries in Thompson, Sudbury and South America.

"Crystal Lake's project has so many exciting components to it with multiple discovery opportunities given the historic data I've analyzed and the work we've already carried out," stated Napoli. "I'm excited to be part of what I consider to be an exceptional team in the right area at the right time. With state-of-the-art exploration tools at our disposal, and such a prospective large land package, Crystal Lake has quickly become a key player in the Eskay district and the broader Golden Triangle."

Napoli, who graduated with honours in 1983 and received his Master's degree from Laurentian University in 2003, is a registered Professional Geologist with the Association of Professional Geologists of Ontario.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake Mining is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder value through high-grade discovery opportunities in British Columbia and Ontario. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project, one of the largest land packages among juniors in the broader Eskay region in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s Golden Triangle.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP.

"Richard Savage"

President & CEO

Email: info@crystallakemining.com

www.crystallakemining.com

For further information please contact:

MarketSmart Communications

Tel: +1 (604) 261-4466

Toll Free: +1 (877) 261-4466

Email: info@marketsmart.ca

Momentum Public Relations

Tel: +1 (514) 815-7473

Email: mark@momentumpr.com





Maurizio Napoli Joins Crystal Lake Mining's Team as Vice-President of Exploration



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/45678_maurizio.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45678