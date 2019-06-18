

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) will consider changing the name of the 737 MAX following its global grounding on safety concerns after two fatal crashes involving the jets in Ethiopia and Indonesia.



Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith revealed this in an interview to Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show. He said, 'I'd say we're being open-minded to all the input we get.'



'We're committed to doing what we need to do to restore it. If that means changing the brand to restore it, then we'll address that. If it doesn't, we'll address whatever is a high priority,' he added.



Boeing has been reeling under the impact of the two deadly crashes of its 737 Max aircraft within a short span of five months that killed a total of 346 people. The 737 MAX 8 is Boeing's best-selling aircraft. The 737 Max aircraft was globally grounded in March after the second crash.



It was the U.S. President Donald Trump who had first suggested the idea in a tweet saying, 'What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name.'



However, Boeing has stated it has no immediate plans to change the MAX name associated with the aircraft, and is more concerned on getting the jets safely back in the air.



Despite the Paris Air Show, a key trade event at which companies announce new orders, expected to be a damp squib for the aircraft maker amid the ongoing crisis, it will grab this opportunity to connect with its customers and partners to discuss its products and services and commitment to safety.



Meanwhile, Boeing's rival Airbus is roaring ahead to make the best out of the crisis. The European aircraft manufacturer has officially unveiled the longest-range version of the narrow body A321 plane, the A321XLR, at the air show.



