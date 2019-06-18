Point Loma Resources Ltd: Point Loma Resources Announces Initial Production From Wizard Lake Rex Oil Discovery and Announces June 19th Live Webinar at 11:00am PT (2:00pm ET)

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / Point Loma Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: PLX) (the "Corporation" or "Point Loma") is pleased to announce first oil production from the Corporation's Wizard Lake Rex oil discovery and provides an operational update. Point Loma would also like to announce that it will be hosting a live webinar at 11:00am PT (2:00pm ET) on Wednesday, June 19th. Please see webinar details below.

Highlights:

The Wizard Lake 16-17-48-27W4 Rex oil well was placed on production June 5, 2019.

Current production is estimated at 275 bbls of oil per day (gross), 192 (net). Production continues to increase as the pump speed is optimized and the well continues to clean up as similar to analog wells in the area.

Total production for Point Loma is now approximately 900 boepd and oil and ngl weighting has increased to approximately 40%.

Point Loma has previously announced a two well farm-out with its partner Salt Bush Energy Ltd. ("Salt Bush") to further delineate the pool with the first well planned in the summer of 2019.

Wizard Lake Rex Oil (70% WI) - Commencing First Oil Production and Horizontal Drilling Update

The Wizard Lake Rex oil discovery well has been producing for 10 days and continues to clean up with increasing oil rates as illustrated below in figure 1. Point Loma will continue to optimize the well production and seek a stabilized initial rate. The API of the oil is 18.5 and is being sold as a medium grade crude price.

Figure 1

As previously announced May 30, 2019, the Corporation's partner, Salt Bush, has agreed to commence a two well farm-in program with the first delineation well to be spudded prior to August 15, 2019. A successful fully completed 2 well farm-out would result in three producing oil wells. Point Loma would be the operator with a 50% working interest in the Rex oil discovery well, a 25% BPO / 50% APO working interest in both the farm-out wells and a 50% working interest in the remaining lands. Together with Salt Bush the acreage accumulated totals 3,385 acres and provides 18 potential drilling opportunities on the pool as currently mapped. Point Loma and Salt Bush have also secured the opportunity to drill and earn an additional 720 acres in the area adding to the total opportunities.

A total of approximately $5 million of gross capital could be spent on the two well farm-out to delineate the pool at no cost to Point Loma.

In addition to proved plus probable non-producing reserves of 150 mbbl (gross) (105 mbbl net to the Corporation) the Corporation received three additional proven undeveloped and one additional probable locations booked to the pool. In total the net proven and probable reserves booked were 525 mbbl of heavy oil with a net present value discounted at 10% of $8.8 million (before income tax) to the Corporation.

This property represents a key oil discovery for Point Loma and will increase the oil production weighting for the Corporation significantly. At the current pumping rate the oil and ngl weighting for the Corporation has increased to 40%. As the well continues to clean up this could continue to increase and follow-up drilling could further move the production split to an even higher oil weighting.

The Corporation expects that the farm-out with Salt Bush will further delineate the pool with a 1400m horizontal well and a 1800m horizontal well to be completed with multi-stage fracs. This is expected to assist in the confirmation of pool size and also oil productivity and will test the application of extended reach wells for further development of the pool. With the anticipated success of the two farm-out wells Point Loma projects additional revenues and expects to demonstrate the economics of full field development.

Terry Meek, Point Loma's President and CEO, commented: "The success from our Wizard Lake Rex oil discovery represents a key moment in the evolution of Point Loma. This increase in oil production is expected to provide higher netbacks and cash flow. The farm-out to Salt Bush is anticipated to build further oil production in the near term. This discovery is one of multiple opportunities Point Loma has identified that could lead to similar developments. We are excited to work with Salt Bush to fully develop this new discovery."

Corporate Update Live Webinar on Wednesday, June 19th, at 11:00am PT (2:00pm ET)

Point Loma's President & CEO, Terry Meek, will conduct a live webinar on Wednesday, June 19th, at 11:00am PT (2:00pm ET). Terry will host the Corporate Update Webinar and discuss an in-depth overview of Point Loma, Wizard Lake Rex Oil, its current operations & future milestones. The Corporation's updated June investor presentation can be accessed at www.pointloma.ca/investor-info/corporate-presentation.

Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. Online access and dial-in numbers are as follows:

Register here: https://bit.ly/2WPUhTD

Your dial-in number and access code will be provided upon registration.

Executive Appointment

Point Loma would like to congratulate Thomas Love in extending his role as VP Finance and CFO of the Corporation. Mr. Love joined the Corporation in November 2018 as Interim CFO.

About Point Loma

Point Loma is a public oil and gas exploration and development company focused on conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs in west-central Alberta. The Corporation controls over 150,000 net acres (230 net sections) and has a deep inventory of oil opportunities in the Mannville (Upper and Lower), Banff and Duvernay Shale formations. Point Loma's business plan is to utilize its experience to drill, develop and acquire accretive assets with potential for horizontal multi-stage frac technology and exploit opportunities for secondary recovery. For more information and to review the Corporations latest presentation, please visit Point Loma's website at www.pointloma.ca or Point Loma's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval website at www.sedar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Terry Meek

President and CEO

Telephone: (403) 705-5051 ext. 444

tmeek@pointloma.ca

Thomas Love

VP Finance and CFO

Telephone: (403) 705-5051 ext. 443

tlove@pointloma.ca

A Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the anticipated increase in oil and ngl production weighting for the Corporation, the anticipated timing of completion of the drilling and tie-in of the two farm-out wells at Wizard Lake, the anticipated results from the success on the two farm-out wells and operational activities related therewith, including using the data on pool size and oil productivity for further development, anticipated capital to be spent on the two proposed farm-out wells, and potential future targets and opportunities. Statements relating to "reserves" are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment based on certain estimates and assumptions that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

The use of any of the words "will", "expects", "believe", "plans", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. Although Point Loma believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Point Loma cannot give assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; the inability of Point Loma to bring additional production on stream or in the anticipated quantities disclosed herein; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, resources, production, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations, actual production from the acquired assets may be greater or less than estimates. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide security holders with a more complete perspective on Point Loma's future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Point Loma does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Oil and Gas Information

"BOEs" may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. As the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

SOURCE: Point Loma Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549064/Point-Loma-Resources-Announces-Initial-Production-From-Wizard-Lake-Rex-Oil-Discovery-and-Announces-June-19th-Live-Webinar-at-1100am-PT-200pm-ET