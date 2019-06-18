At the end of May, 50 shop partners of the USS partner program met for the Partner Day in Dresden.

The online printer Unitedprint.com SE invited 50 shop partners from its USS (Unitedprint Shop Services) partner program to Dresden at the end of May to share their experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005585/en/

Unitedprint.com SE Partner Day 2019 a resounding success!

Under the USS brand, the online print shop offers local print providers the opportunity to open their own online Partnershop free of charge. The annual Partner Day provided participants with an opportunity to exchange ideas with other shop partners from German-speaking countries, discuss current trends in local sales and benefit from exclusive tips for their own Partnershop. The Partner Day 2019 took place at the EnergieVerbund Arena of the Dresdner Eislöwen ice hockey team, and not only invited the partners for networking, but also to participate in an ice hockey training session in this special location.

"The partners had the opportunity to learn from the best and exchange ideas in a relaxed atmosphere," says Ali Jason Bazooband, Managing Director of Unitedprint Holding. "Our local distribution via our shop partners is running excellently with strong growth rates. The personal service and years of standing of our partners, combined with our technology and products, are paying off".

Due to the successful Partner Day 2019, a Europe-wide event with all 250 partners in Europe is planned for next year.

Unitedprint.com SE is a global and innovative e-commerce company in the printing and media industry. As one of Europe's leading online print shops, Unitedprint employs around 700 people and operates the renowned brands print24, Easyprint, Unitedprint, getprint, printwhat, FIRSTPRINT, DDK PRINT BIG, infowerk, and USS (Unitedprint Shop Services) - at 26 locations worldwide (Germany and 21 other European countries, as well as Brazil, China, Canada, and the USA). In addition to classic printing products, Unitedprint.com SE also offers its customers high-end products and services from the following sectors textile products, photo products, large-format, promo products, advertising equipment, and catering supplies.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005585/en/

Contacts:

Kerstin Esselbach

kerstin.esselbach@unitedprint.com

+49-351-27225388