TVS Supply Chain Solutions to Support the Transformation of Network Rail's Operational Logistics, Procurement and Supply Chain Management Services

CHORLEY, England, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract by Network Rail for the Supply of Indirect Infrastructure Materials and Consumables.

This 8 year contract, valued up to £300m will see TVS SCS supporting Network Rail to transform part of its Material & Logistics supply chain covering a wide range of general consumables, commodities and rail specific spares for a variety of customers including Maintenance, Works Delivery and Projects, consolidating the supply from over 300 suppliers. TVS will implement its bespoke inventory planning and management software and deploy industry-leading purchasing and logistics expertise to improve value for money at every stage in the supply chain.

Andrew Jones CEO of TVS Europe & North America commented, "We are delighted to be working with Network Rail. We have listened carefully to their requirements and developed a bespoke solution which will deliver the transformation that Network Rail is seeking to achieve. We will take a partnership approach to the relationship to ensure that our new customer is delighted with the service we provide and the results that we deliver. This is a strategic win for TVS SCS with the Rail sector being a key growth area for our business."

TVS SCS' supply chain transformation experience is of particular interest to organisations with large, complex and multi-national footprints and supply chains. Our data driven solutions provide the visibility required to design, implement and manage supply chains using optimised inventory management, rationalised supplier bases and quality-managed products, storage and distribution services.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions is a global provider of world class, end-to-end supply chain services with over 100 years of experience across Automotive, Defence, Beverage and Industrial sectors

