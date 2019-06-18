Julie Erickson To Host Endurance Pilates Group Mat Instructor Training

Endurance Pilates and Yoga to Host Weekend Long Training Session

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / Julie Erickson, Founder of Endurance Pilates and Yoga, is excited to offer Group Mat Instructor Training at Endurance Pilates and Yoga on July 26 to July 28, 2019. The sessions will run from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019. This comprehensive session, taught by highly experienced fitness instructor Julie Erickson, costs $199.00 to register.

Julie Erickson applies her decades of experience to guide students toward a more fit and healthy lifestyle. Julie and the team at Endurance Pilates and Yoga deliver Group Mat Instructor Training in a positive, supportive, energetic and fun atmosphere.

At Endurance Pilates and Yoga, Julie Erickson has developed the Endurance Method of fitness and personal training, offering classical authentic Pilates, power vinyasa yoga and barre classes. Endurance Pilates and Yoga utilizes both classical and contemporary models of Pilates to ensure clients get the best workout.

Pilates is a form of exercise that focuses on strengthening the body, with an emphasis on core strength. Pilates and yoga are similar, placing special emphases on the mind-body connection, being aware of your breathing and the ways your body moves.

Pilates can improve your core strength, posture, balance, muscle tone and flexibility. Additionally, Pilates can help you obtain a flatter stomach. Pilates also has mental health benefits, including reduced stress and a greater overall sense of well-being. Pilates is very effective for treating back and neck pain, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, scoliosis and hip or knee injuries. Pilates mat classes involve equipment such as hand weights, bands and foam rollers, with a focus on increasing your strength and stamina.

Julie Erickson is the owner and founder of Endurance Pilates and Yoga, located in Boston Massachusetts and New York City. She has been teaching fitness classes for over twenty years and is passionate about the power and benefits of fitness for all. Julie has worked with a wide variety of clients from all walks of life, including professional athletes and dancers, new moms and avid golfers, to name but a few. For more information about Endurance Pilates and Yoga's upcoming Group Mat Instructor Training, please visit: http://www.endurancepilatesandyoga.com/instructor-education.html

