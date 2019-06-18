World's First DNA and Microbiome Platform Enters the Canadian Market

Atlas Biomed Launches Personalized Health Testing for Consumers in Canada

TORONTO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Biomed, a personalized health technology company, announced the launch of its DNA test and Microbiome test in Canada following strong success in the UK. The tests use DNA-based science to provide users with deep insights into health and disease risks, ancestry, and provide specific recommendations on how to reduce these risks through diet and lifestyle changes. Atlas Biomed is currently the only company worldwide offering both tests directly to consumers.

"Increased consumer awareness about genetic tests and the preventative health insights they can provide is driving strong growth in the direct-to-consumer testing market," said Atlas Biomed CEO Sergey Musienko. "Our mission is to deliver knowledge directly to consumers to help them live longer, healthier lives and we're excited to be able to bring our products to health-conscious Canadians."

Designed by a team of geneticists, doctors, microbiome experts and bioinformaticians, both tests use the latest DNA sequencing technology from Illumina, a world leader in the field of molecular analysis. Users genetic data is analysed in a certified EU laboratory in the Netherlands, accredited with ISO 15189. Already available in the UK, Germany, Sweden, The Netherlands, Belgium and other European countries, the Atlas Biomed DNA and Microbiome Tests are currently registered with the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Product Regulatory Agency).

The tests have passed all regulatory requirements for sale in Canada. Atlas Biomed also launched its Canadian website https://atlasbiomed.com/ca to support the new availability of the tests in Canada.

"With Atlas Biomed microbiome and DNA tests the results are translated into plain English, making them easy to understand, even for people with little scientific knowledge. The recommendations the tests provide are also easy to understand and follow, enabling people from all walks of life to make practical food and lifestyle changes that can have significant positive impact on their health," said Miguel Toribio-Mateas, Neuroscience and Nutrition Researcher at London South Bank University, England.

The company pushed forward expansion plans after seeing strong sales in the UK and Europe and has been bolstered by the growing interest in gut health from health-aware consumers and an already booming global genomics market. According to BIS research, the global Direct-To-Consumer Genetic testing market was valued at $684.7 million in 2017 and is projected to grow to $6.36 billion by 2028 at an annual CAGR of 22.84%.

Tests are available for consumers to purchase online from www.atlasbiomed.com/ca for C$249 or C$498 for the two-test bundle.

About Atlas Biomed

Atlas Biomed is a personalized health company, applying the latest genetic technologies to help you navigate towards your potential. To achieve this, Atlas Biomed has two tests available in the UK and other countries, including Canada: the Atlas Biomed DNA Test and the Atlas Biomed Microbiome Test. Both tests feed into the Atlas Biomed platform, which allows you to take control of your health through actionable, personalised recommendations.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923988/Atlas_Biomed_Logo.jpg