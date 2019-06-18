Corel: Parallels Remote Application Server 17 Brings Simplicity and Scalability to End User Computing for Microsoft RDS, VDI and DaaS with Time-Saving Innovations

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Parallels released version 17 of Parallels Remote Application Server (Parallels RAS, parallels.com/ras (http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.parallels.com%2Fras&esheet=51834952&newsitemid=20180711005313&lan=en-US&anchor=parallels.com%2Fras&index=1&md5=ef3b5dd24980910f372319290094090b)) which simplifies end user computing for service providers (SPs) and enterprises. Parallels RAS 17 enables faster launch of applications by using artificial intelligence (AI), provides additional security features such as integration with Google Authenticator, and debuts a web-based helpdesk console to more easily manage Microsoft Remote Desktop Services (RDS), virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and desktop as a service (DaaS) infrastructure.

Parallels RAS 17 is an all-in-one solution that empowers end users to consume business applications faster, reliably, and with the ability to scale within a single cloud or multiple clouds. SPs and enterprises can benefit from the Parallels RAS investment in improved management and deployment components. These provide new methods to control DaaS, VDI and Microsoft RDS, such as a new REST API and VDI/DaaS control panel.

"We packed intelligent and automated capabilities into Parallels RAS 17 that increase users' productivity, quality experiences and satisfaction, while further improving management," said Nick Dobrovolskiy, Parallels Senior Vice President of Engineering and Support. "Parallels RAS 17 provides increased security, performance and simplicity to businesses so they can seamlessly and cost-effectively manage and deliver virtual desktops and applications to any user or device across the globe. Employees with iPhone, iPad, and Android devices can even use familiar native touch gestures to easily work with virtual files and be truly productive from anywhere."

New and Key Features in Parallels RAS 17:

Session Pre-Launch: Increase employee productivity and satisfaction by enabling Session Pre-Launch functionality to automatically save valuable time for the user and organization. No more waiting for applications to launch every workday. Parallels RAS 17 uses machine learning (ML) to map users' computing habits, applications used and login time, enabling it to pre-launch everything so users can be immediately productive when they begin their workday. Another benefit is automatic host pool workload management, preventing login storms during peak hours. Watch this demo video: https://youtu.be/qK-dKVNx_vA (https://youtu.be/qK-dKVNx_vA).

Google Authenticator: Parallels RAS integrates with Google MFA Authenticator to provide an additional layer of security using a time-based one-time password. This enables organizations of any size to easily secure their access with ease and at no additional cost. Watch this demo video: https://youtu.be/twTMWGZSY40 (https://youtu.be/twTMWGZSY40) .



Parallels RAS 17 supports Windows Server 2019, allowing Parallels RAS to leverage the advanced features of the latest version of Microsoft RDS and Hyper-V. Web-based Helpdesk Console: Parallels RAS Helpdesk Web Console gives administrators and delegated admins access to manage RDSH sessions, VDI and applications. Watch this demo video: https://youtu.be/_FMBGz5dPtY (https://youtu.be/_FMBGz5dPtY) .



Improved VDI Security: Parallels RAS now prevents unwanted access to VDI by dynamically managing users' remote access rights as required, by enabling remote access permissions during login and revoking permissions during logoff.

Simplified VDI and RDSH Deployment : IT admins can easily manage, rapidly deploy and quickly scale out their end-user computing (EUC) environment thanks to the improved management capabilities of Parallels RAS for larger deployments (such as a dedicated VDI management control pane and group wide settings). Additionally, Parallels RAS now supports Scale Computing's KVM-based hypervisor, HC3. Parallels RAS can leverage HC3's rapid thin cloning to make VDI solutions faster, more affordable and easier to use. Watch this demo video: https://youtu.be/oia8AgGwHYk (https://youtu.be/oia8AgGwHYk).



Expanded white-labeling options for the Parallels RAS HTML5 Client enable SPs and enterprises to easily implement specific branding requirements for customers, such as color, logo, language and more. Watch this demo video: (https://youtu.be/mInK93wzWOU). New Reporting and Monitoring Capabilities: New reports related to application usage and gateway sessions can be made available for managers, business owners and tenants to consume. In addition, administrators can now create and view their own custom reports, improving day-to-day administration and management efficiencies.

Availability and Pricing

Parallels offers a free 30-day, full-featured trial of Parallels RAS 17, including 50 concurrent user licenses, at parallels.com/ras (http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.parallels.com%2Fras&esheet=51834952&newsitemid=20180711005313&lan=en-US&anchor=parallels.com%2Fras&index=9&md5=9e68b70ba13dcac3a450fdda58ffe14b).

Parallels RAS offers a concurrent user license at $99 per year for a lower acquisition cost, lower support cost and lower training cost-with full functionality from the start, including a load balancer and support. Parallels RAS is available online and from approved resellers, which can be found along with product details, resources, documentation, case studies and full-featured free trials at parallels.com/ras (http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.parallels.com%2Fras&esheet=51834952&newsitemid=20180711005313&lan=en-US&anchor=parallels.com%2Fras&index=10&md5=957b8691b6000d9c05ea3386f224471a).

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions that make it possible and simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers take advantage of the best technology out there, whether it's Windows, Mac, iOS, Android or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications wherever they may be-local, remote, in the private datacenter or in the cloud. Parallels, a business unit of Corel, has offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Visit parallels.com/about (http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.parallels.com%2Fabout&esheet=51834952&newsitemid=20180711005313&lan=en-US&anchor=parallels.com%2Fabout&index=11&md5=91ad138dddbd8ee34b7f9004c25bd48b) for more information.

