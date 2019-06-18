

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corp. (NWS) said, in order to simplify the structure of the company, it is evaluating strategic options for its News America Marketing business or NAM including a potential sale. The company has retained Allen & Company LLC as its financial advisor to assist in its review.



'We believe this strategic review will result in enhanced shareholder value, as we seek to streamline our company, with the aim of greater transparency and profitability,' said Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp.



