The global EEG electrodes market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005508/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global EEG electrodes market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global EEG electrodes market size is the rising demand for EEG procedures. The prevalence of neurological disorders is increasing significantly across the world, resulting in an increased demand for EEG procedures. EEG tests are vital in the diagnosis of several neurological disorders. For instance, EEG is considered as the gold standard for the diagnosis of neonatal seizures, as they can improve patient care of the highly vulnerable patient population. EEG is also being increasingly used for other applications such as cognitive health and wellness, monitoring sleep quality, and stress reduction. Therefore, the increasing demand for EEG procedures for the diagnosis of neurological disorders and other applications is expected to drive the growth of the EEG electrodes market during the next five years.

As per Technavio, the rising demand for dry electrodes will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global EEG electrodes market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global EEG electrodes market: Rising demand for dry electrodes

The EEG electrodes market has been witnessing significant technological advances in materials and integrated electronic systems technologies. This has led to the development of a new generation of dry electrodes, that can overcome the limitations of traditional wet Ag/AgCI electrodes. The prolonged use of electrolyte gels in wet Ag/AgCI electrodes can cause skin irritation and skin dermatitis, which result in signal degradation. As a result, the adoption of dry electrodes is expected to increase as it removes the need for wet gel by directly contacting the scalp, considerably reducing setup time. Furthermore, dry electrodes reduce the delay between successive recording sessions, with less time required for washing and drying the electrodes between each session. Such advantages of using dry electrodes will increase their demand, thereby, fueling the growth of the EEG electrodes industry during the forecast period.

"Apart from the rising demand for dry electrodes, other factors such as the growing focus of vendors on market penetration in emerging countries, and the rising popularity of hybrid brain-computer interface techniques will have a significant impact on the growth of the EEG electrodes market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global EEG electrodes market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global EEG electrodes market by product (disposable EEG electrodes, and reusable EEG electrodes), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North America region led the EEG electrodes market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The high market share of North America for the global EEG electrodes market can be attributed to factors such as the growing number of EEG procedures being performed, rise in healthcare expenditure on the treatment of neurological diseases, increasing incidence of neurological diseases, and large geriatric population.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005508/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com