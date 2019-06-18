Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: Blonder Tongue Labs Brings In-Room WiFi to their Line of Hospitality Cable Modem Products

MINNEAPOLIS, MN and OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSE American: BDR) is excited to announce the addition of in-room WiFi Access Point functionality to its DMM-5500 line of DOCSIS modems. The DMM-5500W will be first shown at HITEC Minneapolis from June 18-20, 2019. The DMM-5500W combines a CableLabsTM certified DOCSIS 3.0 compliant modem with a dual-band concurrent 802.11ac wave-2 compliant WAP expansion module. This brings professional grade provisioned WiFi service at a price point allowing deployment in individual guest rooms. Like the DMM-5500, the new DMM-5500W continues support for our bolt-on connection to the LG Electronics' model 5500 hospitality Set-Top Box and TV models for lodging deployments.

"Our new DMM-5500W brings to the hospitality industry an easy-to-install and cost-efficient way to support individual in-room WiFi providing cutting edge speeds and fast response times.", said Jeff Smith, VP of Sales, Blonder Tongue Laboratories. "By using industry standard DOCSIS technology over existing coax wires, our architecture allows for complete property upgrades without the need for expensive rewiring or taking on construction projects. We're excited to help some of the best-known hotel brands around the world improve their guest experience by increasing their connectivity and internet speeds."

In addition to 802.11ac wave 2 compliance, the DMM-5500W has multi-user MIMO WiFi capability and has been specifically designed to optimize WiFi coverage from its typical mounting location behind the in-room television. The combined WiFi and DOCSIS capabilities work together within the unit to support sustained downstream service speeds above 300 Megabits/Second. Like the DMM-5500, the new WiFi AP version continues to support a range of hospitality specific IP routing features such as Q-in-Q VLAN tagging for guest data delivery security, and service segmentation, as well as IEEE 802.1q transparent bridging among the DOCSIS Video delivery and Ethernet networks. Overall the DMM-5500W creates a high value WiFi AP solution for lodging applications including hotels, cruise ships, assisted living and healthcare facilities.

Blonder Tongue will also display its companion module, the DMM-5500WSB, which has all the features of the DMM5500W, but designed for a direct connection to LG's latest hospitality television models without the need for a separate Set-Top Box.

For more information, and to learn about the rest of the DMM family of products, visit Blonder Tongue at Booth # 3421 at HITEC.

Contacts

Jeff Smith

Vice President, Sales

m: 732-491-5657

jsmith@blondertongue.com

Ted Grauch

President & COO

m: 404-422-6100

ted@blondertongue.com

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of cable television and video transmission technology in the USA, with over 80% of our products continuing to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey factory for over 50 years. We offer US based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation of delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television systems design, the company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV, high-speed data services and telephony content, as well as RF broadband distribution over coax, fiber and IP networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

