Financial advisory and consulting services are expected to observe a high demand on a global scale during the forecast period. This demand dynamism will be primarily attributed to the amendments and enforcement of newer regulations governing the activities conducted in the financial sector. This is creating pressing requirements for financial advisory services to ensure absolute adherence to the stringent regulations. To improve the quality of services, suppliers are leveraging cutting edge technologies such as RegTech which is an application that is functional in boosting the buyer's level of adherence to all the regulatory norms. Last year, the RegTech market was valued at USD 4.3 billion and is expected to continue growing at a stable rate. The demand for RegTech will contribute to the spend growth of the financial advisory and consulting services to a significant extent. Get access to the free sample copy of this financial advisory and consulting services market intelligence report here!

The recent rise in the merger and acquisition activities in the US will create an exponential demand for advisory services in the region. The adoption of cryptocurrency as one of the most preferred modes of financial transactions across the sectors is driving service providers to develop capabilities to accommodate advisory services for cryptocurrencies. This will further boost the scopes of growth in the financial advisory and consulting services market. Factors like regulatory changes such as MiFID regulations and Basel III regulations, the presence of a stable economy, and the introduction of innovative financial instruments, such as CEF financial instruments and Europe 2020 project bonds will have a positive impact on the category growth in Europe during the forecast period.

"Financial forensics is a key element in a service provider's service portfolio. The identification of financial malpractices and frauds is a crucial KPI based on which a service provider is evaluated," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This financial advisory and consulting services market intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Adoption of new financial instruments will drive market growth during the forecast period

Suppliers with a diverse portfolio will help reduce category spend

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for professional services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

