Enterprise video leader will leverage CaptionHub solution to deliver AI-powered video transcription, translation and subtitling to global customer base

Qumu, the leading provider of best-in-class video technology for the enterprise, recently announced the signing of an international reseller agreement with CaptionHub, a London-based AI startup. This newly formed agreement will make the world's most advanced automated captioning technology immediately available to all Qumu customers across all deployment types-including Cloud, Cloud-Hybrid and On Premise.

"The enterprise video market is becoming more and more about the personalization, localization and searchability of video-based assets, and AI components that enable these technologies to be faster and more accurate," stated Vern Hanzlik, President and CEO of Qumu. "This new strategic agreement makes all of these technologies a seamless part of the Qumu offering for our entire global customer base, and delivers on Qumu's promise of providing the most comprehensive set of features in the Enterprise Video space."

This new partnership immediately brings CaptionHub technology to any Qumu customer via a simple upgrade, which can be handled remotely regardless of implementation type. Once the upgrade is complete Qumu users will have instant access to enterprise-grade subtitling, specifically designed to serve translated video to global audiences in multiple languages, and to hearing impaired users via multi-language closed captioning. Qumu customers will also receive full approval workflows, audit trails, custom dictionaries, integrated spellcheck, frame accuracy, scene detection, burnt-in subtitle export, custom formatting and much more.

"Qumu and CaptionHub have very similar visions for how technology can help enterprises achieve their goals in connecting global, diverse teams," noted CaptionHub Founder and CEO Tom Bridges. "Simply put, both technologies allow global firms to drive engagement by allowing more effective and efficient communication. And whether that communication is internal or external, it's a powerful mission and we're proud to help Qumu accomplish it."

Parties interested in learning more about the Qumu and CaptionHub partnership may visit the CaptionHub page on the Qumu website, or call Qumu directly at (612) 638-9050 with questions.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

About CaptionHub

CaptionHub is the market-leading video and audio captioning platform using the latest technologies in machine learning, automatic speech recognition, machine translation and team collaboration. Leading brands, media companies and translation agencies worldwide use CaptionHub to create, edit and publish subtitles to video. For more information, please visit http://www.captionhub.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005131/en/

Contacts:

Eric Rudolf

Vice President of Marketing

Qumu Corporation

eric.rudolf@qumu.com

+1 612-638-9085