Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-06-18 15:05 CEST -- AS Tallink Grupp decided at the shareholders meeting held on May 23, 2019 to pay dividends in the amount of 0.05 euros per share and upon decrease of the share capital to make payments to the shareholders in the amount of 0.07 euros per share. The shareholders' list will be closed for payments on June 20, 2019, therefore the shares will go ex-payment on June 19, 2019. Payment amount exceeds 10% of the closing price on June 18, 2019. Proceeding from the above, Nasdaq Tallinn decided according to "Principles of flushing orderbooks" to flush TAL1T orderbook after the end of trading on June 18, 2019. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.