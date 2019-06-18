Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Notice

18.06.2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau /ISIN DE000A2TSTS8

Post-stabilisation Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated [June, 5th 2019], Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Torsten Zittlau; telephone: +49 711 127 74640) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) (LBBW = Stabilisation Manager) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau

Ratings: Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody's, S&P & Scope Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany Aggregate nominal amount: € 5.000.000.000 Description: 0.000% 04 July-2024 EUR BMK, RegS, Bearer, Off the Issuer's EMTN Programme

Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market Stabilising Manager(s) J.P.Morgan, LBBW, NatWest Markets Offer price: 101.624%

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.