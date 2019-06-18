sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

109,69 Euro		+0,65
+0,60 %
WKN: LB1B2E ISIN: DE000LB1B2E5 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,24
110,14
16:22
18.06.2019 | 15:19
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Notice

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

London, June 18

18.06.2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau /ISIN DE000A2TSTS8

Post-stabilisation Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated [June, 5th 2019], Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Torsten Zittlau; telephone: +49 711 127 74640) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s)(LBBW = Stabilisation Manager) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
Ratings: Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody's, S&P & Scope
Guarantor (if any):Federal Republic of Germany
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 5.000.000.000
Description:0.000% 04 July-2024 EUR BMK, RegS, Bearer, Off the Issuer's EMTN Programme
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market
Stabilising Manager(s)J.P.Morgan, LBBW, NatWest Markets
Offer price:101.624%

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.


© 2019 PR Newswire