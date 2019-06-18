Groenlo, The Netherlands, June 18, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, a global leader in biometrics and security technologies, announced today that it has integrated its latest BioStar 2 solution into Nedap's access control system, AEOS. This will enable organisations around the world to use Suprema's incredibly accurate fingerprint recognition technology in combination with AEOS.Ruben Brinkman, alliance manager at Nedap explains: "There's a growing global demand for smarter, more secure ways of identifying people. Biometric technology is pushing the limits in this arena, consolidating increased security with unparalleled convenience. We're fully embracing these developments and view the Biostar integration as a valuable extension to our proposition. We're very excited to welcome Suprema to our ecosystem of technology partners and are looking forward to future developments".Suprema achieved this integration by using Nedap's Bio-API, which was specifically developed to enable biometric manufacturers to integrate their solutions into AEOS."The integration of Suprema BioStar 2 with Nedap's AEOS is an ideal combination of best-of-breed solutions in access control and biometrics. To maximise the benefits of Nedap's access control solution, Suprema will provide users with the best biometric security available in the market," said Hanchul Kim, global sales director at Suprema.The integration is so seamless that there's no need for operators to switch from screen to screen - they can continue working in AEOS to manage finger enrolment and biometric identities. The biometric profiles are stored in BioStar and are constantly synchronised with AEOS; an information exchange safeguarded through SSL certificates, which provide strong encryption.Both Nedap's and Suprema's clients deal with an exceptional variety of security requirements. "This can make project implementation complex in nature," Ruben Brinkman remarks. He continues: "So the primary goal for this integration has always been to provide a truly flexible and scalable solution that's easy to implement and maintain. It's been well received by the market, with the first projects already in the pipeline."Both Nedap and Suprema are strongly committed to maintaining this integration, ensuring future backward compatibility and adding new functionalities along the way.Want to learn more? Visit the Suprema booth (input stand number) during IFSEC 2019 in London (18-20 June), where Suprema will show the AEOS-integrated solution. Alternatively, visit www.nedapsecurity.com/technology-partnersAbout SupremaSuprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and security. By combining world-renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry-leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time and attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has a worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's top 50 security manufacturers by turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2018). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.About Nedap N.V.High-tech company Nedap N.V. creates high-quality, innovative hardware and software products that enable people to be more productive and successful in their professional lives. Nedap N.V. has a workforce of over 700 employees and operates on a global scale. The company was founded in 1929 and has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam since 1947. Its headquarters are located in Groenlo, the Netherlands.For more information,please contact:Mardy LammersMarketing & Communications+31 (0)544 47 17 18Mardy.lammers@nedap.comwww.nedapsecurity.comSource: SupremaNedap N.V.Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.