The German PV company had reached commercial operation of the first batch of its project at the huge Egyptian solar park in February 2018. Participants in the 1.8 GW solar park receive tariffs set in the nation's second FIT tender round.From pv magazine Germany. Ib Vogt has completed three PV plants with a cumulative generation capacity of 166.5 MW in Aswan, Egypt to finish the German developer's 230.6 MW contribution to the Benban solar park. The first part of the ib vogt Benban portfolio was connected in February 2018 and the whole development covers more than 270 hectares and benefits from ...

