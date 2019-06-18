Issuer Information 1 Issuer Reitir fasteignafélag hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no 711208-0700 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 967600GFEYNJK2W4G048 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Short name REITIR150529 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000031250 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code DBFFSR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer REITIR FASTEIGN/2.5 BD 20290515 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 7.438.911.510 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 7.438.911.510 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Equal Installments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date June 18, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment July 15, 2019 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date May 15, 2029 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 2,50% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if N/A applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30U/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date June 18, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date July 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon 60 payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then Interest and 1/180 of the principal will be how paid on the bonds' first 59 installment dates. On the bonds' final maturity date interest and 121/180 of the principal will be paid. ----------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank No holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value 467.56667 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date June 18, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for June 14, 2019 Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of June 14, 2019 Application for Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to trading June 19, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Trading code (Ticker) REITIR150529 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Country code IS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------