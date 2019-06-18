HudsonWest LLC Launches Independent Equity-Linked Corporate Advisory Practice

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / HudsonWest LLC today announced the launch of its equity-linked advisory practice focused on delivering independent, objective advice to corporate clients. HudsonWest will draw upon founder Barry Gewolb's $100 billion of transaction volume over the past decade in the equity-linked space to advise corporates on their equity derivative transactions, including convertible debt issuances, call spread transactions (including call spread unwinds/terminations), accelerated share repurchases (ASRs), convertible preferred stock issuances, equity forward sales, equity-linked hedging transactions and margin loan transactions.

"Equity-linked securities are some of the most complex - yet most beneficial - transactions a public company can undertake. And companies can leave millions of dollars on the table without the right advice," said Gewolb. "HudsonWest's background uniquely positions us to advise companies across all aspects of their equity-linked transactions - from large-scale structuring to intricate mechanical details - ensuring the best outcome and maximum protection for our clients."

HudsonWest also employs a groundbreaking pricing model to ensure companies, not their advisors, are the big winners in their equity-linked transactions. "We fundamentally believe in advisors being advisors, not just another pocket to line. That's why we're committed to fair, transparent pricing for our clients with a model that puts companies first. And clients will continue to get best-in-class advice," said Gewolb.

Prior to founding HudsonWest, Gewolb spent ten years as an equity-linked attorney in New York at Davis Polk & Wardwell, the world's premier equity derivatives law firm. At Davis Polk, Gewolb garnered high praise across the industry for his deep understanding of the equity-linked market and detailed knowledge of the various commercial, risk, legal, accounting and tax issues companies face. Gewolb has been a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder since 2015 and holds degrees from Duke University and New York University School of Law.

