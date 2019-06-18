Picton Property Income Ltd - Results of Proposed Placing

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497



Results of Proposed Placing



On 12 June 2019, the Board of Directors of Picton announced a proposed placing of new ordinary shares to fund an identified pipeline of asset management initiatives in its portfolio. The Company announces that it has raised gross proceeds of £7.1 million through the issue of 7,551,936 new ordinary shares ("Placing Shares") at a price of 94.5 pence per share.

Application has been made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will take effect, and dealings in the Placing Shares will commence, at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 21 June 2019.

Immediately following Admission, the Company will have 547,605,596 ordinary shares in issue and therefore the total voting rights in the Company will be 547,605,596. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they may determine whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Michael Morris, Chief Executive of the Company, said:

"The proceeds that we have raised today will assist in funding our identified capital expenditure initiatives, thereby enhancing the quality of our portfolio. We thank both existing and new investors for their support."



For further information, please contact:

Picton Property Income Limited +44 020 7011 9980 Michael Morris Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited +44 20 7710 7600 Tom Yeadon tom.yeadon@stifel.com Mark Young mark.young@stifel.com Neil Winward neil.winward@stifel.com J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 20 7742 4000 William Simmonds Tavistock +44 20 7920 3150 Jeremy Carey jeremy.carey@tavistock.co.uk James Verstinghe james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk



