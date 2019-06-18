Global Pocket Lighters Market to Reach US$ 3360 Mn by 2025, Suggests QY Research, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, TOKYO, HAMBURG, Germany, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pocket lighters market was worth US$2770 mn in 2018 and the report suggests that the market will reach US$3360 mn by 2025, registering a sluggish CAGR of 2.8%. Growing number of outdoor activities have positively influenced the global pocket lighters market.

QY Research analysts have published a detailed report of the market, titled "Global Pocket Lighters Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application." The research report details the trajectory of the overall market for the forecast period.

Global Pocket Lighters Market: Drivers and Restraints

Pocket lighters are small in size and easy to carry, which makes them more useful than any other fire lighting machine. They are predominantly used for lighting cigarettes. However, pocket lighters are also being used for camping to light bonfires or for emergency cooking. Thus, increasing participation in outdoor activities such as trekking, camping, rock climbing, and other outdoor activities is expected to augment the global market. Availability of waterproof pocket lighters is increasing its sales as they are convenient to use under harsh weather conditions.

This market is directly associated with smoking, which makes smokers the primary buyers of the lighters. However, recent health awareness against cigarettes has adversely affected the market growth.

Global Pocket Lighters Market: Segment Analysis

The global pocket lighters market is segmented on the basis of type and application. In terms of type, the market is segmented into flint lighters, electronic lighters, and others. With more than one type of lighter being available, the demand for the different types has increased impacting the market positively. In terms of application, the market is segmented into super and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retailers, and direct sales. The online sale segment is expected to lead the global pocket lighters market as buyers find it a convenient medium for making purchases.

Report TOC, Figures and Table@ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1076278/global-pocket-lighters-market

Global Pocket Lighters Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global pocket lighters market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is the leading regional market for the global pocket lighters market due to its spiking demand. North America and Europe are also growing at a steady rate, reports study. The countries with lower temperatures have a better option for market growth.

Global Pocket Lighters Market: The Key Players

The key players studied in the global pocket lighters market are Tokai, BIC, Flamagas, NingBo Xinhai, Swedish Match, Ningbo Shunhong, Baide International, Zhuoye Lighter, Benxi Fenghe Lighter, Shaodong Maosheng, Hefeng Industry, Wansfa, Shaodong Lianhua, and Shaodong Huanxing. These global leaders are constantly working on more effective and convenient use of pocket lighters to increase their demand in the global pocket lighters market.

For Custom Pocket Lighters Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1076278/global-pocket-lighters-market

Review Sample Report@ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1076278/global-pocket-lighters-market

Media Contact:

Rahul Singh - Digital Marketing Director

Contact: +91-7028-920-828

Email: rahul@qyresearch.com

Sales Contact US:

USA Registered Office: QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

City of industry, CA - 91748

USA: +1 626 428 8800

Emails - enquiry@qyresearch.com

Web - www.qyresearch.com

https://www.qyresearch.com.cn/

Expert News:

https://weeklywall.com/

https://spotherld.com/

https://reviewhealthworld.com/

https://reviewstocksvalue.com/

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/719476/QY_Research_Logo.jpg