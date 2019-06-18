Global law firm Goodwin announced today that Malcolm Bates, David Mardle, Tim Worden and Adrian Rainey will join its Life Sciences and Technology Companies practices in the firm's London office. Mardle joined the firm yesterday, while Bates, Worden and Rainey will join following the completion of their notice periods.

Malcolm Bates is among the leading life science licensing and collaboration lawyers in the UK and Europe. He advises on transactions, including licenses, collaborations and distribution, manufacturing, outsourcing and R&D projects, as well as regulatory matters and contract and patent disputes.

is a highly experienced corporate lawyer, having advised on private and public financings and M&A transactions in the life sciences and technology sectors for nearly 20 years. Tim Worden focuses on licensing and collaboration transactions, R&D and clinical trial agreements, and regulatory matters. His expertise also includes the IP and regulatory aspects of M&A transactions and public and private financings.

focuses on licensing and collaboration transactions, R&D and clinical trial agreements, and regulatory matters. His expertise also includes the IP and regulatory aspects of M&A transactions and public and private financings. Adrian Rainey is one of the leading corporate lawyers in the UK and Europe specializing in representing technology companies and venture capital firms. He advises on private financings and M&A transactions across the software, internet, financial technology and digital media industries, as well as in the life sciences and medical devices industries.

"Adding these premier hires aligns perfectly with our firmwide strategy of capitalizing on the impact of rapid technological change and innovation across our key client industries," said Mitchell Bloom, Chair of Goodwin's Life Sciences practice. "Malcolm, David, Tim and Adrian bolster our well-established team in London, solidifying Goodwin's position as the leading firm in the UK and European life sciences and technology markets. We are thrilled to welcome them to the firm."

Goodwin represents leading public and private life sciences companies across their entire life cycles including financings, capital market transactions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and licensing, intellectual property and regulatory matters. The firm has been named life sciences "Practice Group of the Year" by Law360, "Biotech Firm of the Year" by U.S. News and World Report Best Lawyers, and "IP Law Firm of the Year" by LMG Life Sciences

In 2018, Goodwin advised issuers on more than a dozen biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry IPOs worth in aggregate nearly $2 billion making Goodwin the number one advisor in this sector by offering value. This work included representation of Moderna Therapeutics in the largest biotechnology IPO in history.

Goodwin's technology practice supports clients at all stages of the corporate life cycle. It is consistently recognized among the very best in the industry, including by Mergermarket, Bloomberg, PitchBook and Thomson Reuters. Among other notable matters, the team recently advised Carbon Black on its IPO, and advised Qualtrics International on its acquisition by SAP SE, for which it was named "Dealmaker of the Year" by The American Lawyer.

Over the past five years, Goodwin's European offices have grown from just 20 to more than 160 lawyers, including 15 dedicated to the technology and life sciences industry verticals. The firm's Europe-based lawyers are widely recognized across both transactional and fund formation practices in private equity, real estate, life sciences and technology industries. The London office is home to nearly 100 lawyers.

