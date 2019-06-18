JobDiva expands its integrations by partnering with Nuevoo

JobDiva Partners with Neuvoo, Continuing to Ensure JobDiva Clients Wield the Most Powerful Talent Resources Available

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / JobDiva is proud to announce a partnership and integration with Neuvoo, a prominent job search engine. With this partnership in place, JobDiva and Nevuoo are set to provide more options, expanding available offerings and quickening the talent-to-job pipeline.

JobDiva is the leading, global provider of Talent Acquisition and Applicant Tracking products and services for hiring and recruiting professionals, currently servicing over 30,000 users.

JobDiva now easily links Neuvoo's talent to JobDiva's clients' jobs. This partnership empowers JobDiva clients with the latest in Nevuoo's available talent, a valuable addition to their already vast and enormously deep candidate pool.

"We at JobDiva pride ourselves on our ability to connect our clients with the latest available talent in the quickest time possible," said Tony Bosco, JobDiva's Vice President of Business Development and Alliances. "This integration will serve to further that goal. Neuvoo is a top-notch, reliable job search engine, and we're excited to be partnering with them."

For their part, Neuvoo is ecstatic about this partnership's value. It will positively affect their network of candidates and JobDiva clients.

"We are thrilled to partner with such an industry leader as JobDiva," said Michael O'Dell, VP North America of Neuvoo. "This relationship provides for more exposure to jobseekers, better results and improved transparency in the recruitment marketing landscape for JobDiva users."

JobDiva offers the finest in Talent Acquisition technology, helping clients achieve more and feel happier. To learn more, schedule a demonstration today.

About JobDiva:

JobDiva, the leading global ATS, is delivered to clients via the cloud. With an ever-expanding customer base of over 30,000 users, JobDiva stands as recruitment's ERP of choice. As evidenced by the user community's online reviews, users agree that JobDiva is the world's most impressive recruitment software.

Interested in learning more about JobDiva? Reach out to alec.niedenthal@jobdiva.com. We'd love to hear from you.

About Neuvoo:

With more than 30 million jobs available in over 75 countries, Neuvoo has established itself as one of the largest sources of employment around the world. Our mission is to centralize all jobs available on the web in one place. Neuvoo offers the most diverse and complete content to job seekers and our competitive model brings better results to employers in terms of ROI and brand visibility.

Neuvoo keeps innovating and expanding. Taking the world by storm isn't just about being bigger and better, but it is also about improving the way we do things and helping the recruitment industry get further than ever before!

Explore our newest partner's website or contact us for further information on our services and tools.

Interested in learning more, email us at: hi@neuvoo.com.

SOURCE: JobDiva

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548976/JobDiva-expands-its-integrations-by-partnering-with-Nuevoo