Technavio's latest market research report on the global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market predicts the market to witness a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period. This research report segments the market by product (OCALIVA, ursodiol, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Advent of regenerative therapy

The recurring nature of primary biliary cholangitis is one of the major challenges faced in the global market. As currently there is no cure for the indication except for liver transplantation, the market witnesses a need for curative therapy. As a result, various researchers are conducting studies on developing regenerative therapies that could ensure the complete remission of the indication to overcome this challenge and capture the huge unmet need. Although the research on the use of stem cell transplantation is still in the nascent stages, and the mechanism of the therapy is still not known to the researchers, advances stem cell transplantation are expected to add significant value to the global primary biliary cholangitis market growthduring the forecast period.

OCALIVA product segment will garner the highest share

OCALIVA was the largest segment of the global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market in 2018 and is expected to grow faster than the overall market during the forecast period. OCALIVA was developed for the treatment of various liver-related indications, with primary biliary cholangitis being the main indication. It is currently the most preferred drug for the treatment of the indication due to its strong efficacy to target the T-cells that are known to cause primary biliary cholangitis. As a result, the adoption of OCALIVA is expected to increase significantly during the next five years.

"The treatment using OCALIVA has provided positive results. Moreover, the side effects associated with the use of OCALIVA are milder than other drugs such as URSO 250 and URSO Forte. The risk of possible side effects of OCALIVA can also be decreased by changing the dosage or the duration of the drug, which will further contribute to the growing demand for this drug globally," says a senior research analyst at Technavio

Primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics to witness fastest adoption in Europe.

Europe is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region of the global primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence and the incidence of the indication in most developed countries in this region. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region is also helping in overcome the challenges associated with the diagnosis and the treatment of the indication. Furthermore, growing awareness about the disease due to initiatives taken by various vendors and other organizations are expected to drive the growth of the primary biliary cholangitis therapeutics market in the region.

