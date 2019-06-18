

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Top Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) called on the Trump administration to not escalate the trade war with China by placing a 25 percent tariff on an additional $300 billion worth of goods imported from China.



The lawmaker from California warned of dire consequences of the presidential action to American taxpayers, in a letter addressed to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.



'Tariffs are a tax on Americans that are paid by American importers and typically passed along to American consumers,' according to her.



'The primary impact of the proposed tariffs will be to damage our own citizens, businesses, and economy,' the Senator wrote.



Feinstein urged the government to pursue alternative approaches to address real trade issues with China.



Quoting estimates by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Tax Foundation, Feinstein said existing tariffs on China already cost the average America family of four more than $800 per year. The Tax Foundation estimates the proposed new tariffs would increase that cost to nearly $2,000 per year.



The Trump administration had already imposed 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, ranging from semi-conductors to furniture, that are imported to the United States. And earlier this month, Trump had issued a fresh threat of imposing tariffs on nearly all of the remaining Chinese goods exported to the US. They include products such as cell phones, computers and clothing.



In a news conference last week, Trump had said he had not yet set a deadline for imposing 25 percent import duty on Chinese goods that are not yet subject to levies. But the president added that he was going to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, and that he had 'a feeling' a deal could be reached.



