SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their order to cash process engagement for a consumer packaged goods company

Project background

The company wanted to increase their business productivity by improving the order to cash process. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to manage huge transaction volumes and operations spread over 15 countries.

"Improving order to cash process is crucial for companies to reduce day sales outstanding and manage bills effectively," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a leading consumer packaged goods company - introduced performance monitoring metrics for logistics scheduling and reporting services. The solution offered helped them to:

Improve adherence by over 95% for shipment scheduling and reduce order submission delays.

Enhance operational efficiency and increase customer satisfaction by addressing disputes caused due to billing inaccuracies.

Outcome: The solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the client to identify the reasons for delays in the order to cash process. This analysis helped the client to redesign their order to cash cycle and invest their resources in more strategic activities. The improved order to cash process further helped the client to minimize order submission delays, ensure faster payments, and improve the cash flow. In addition, the solution provided reduced inefficiencies in the business operations of the company.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

