Bayport Management Ltd: Bayport press release settlement and unconditional early redemption

Bayport announces settlement of its USD 260 million senior unsecured social bond issue and unconditional early redemption of bonds with ISIN SE0009723075 and ISIN SE0006451712

Mauritius, June 18th, 2019. Bayport Management Ltd ("Bayport") announces that the settlement of its USD 260 million senior unsecured social bond issue under its Social Bond Framework has occurred on June 14th, 2019 and that the previously announced early redemption of its outstanding SEK bonds has become unconditional.

The settlement of the new bond issue satisfies the condition for the conditional early redemption of Bayport's outstanding SEK bonds of series 2017/2019 with ISIN SE0009723075 and series 2014/2019 with ISIN SE0006451712 (together, the "Bonds"), previously announced on May 30th, 2019. Consequently, the early redemption of the Bonds is now unconditional and will proceed as previously announced, with the record date of June 28th, 2019 and the early redemption date of July 5th, 2019.

For further information regarding the early redemption of the Bonds, please see Bayport's press release of May 30th, 2019

This communication is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell with respect to any securities of Bayport.

For additional information, please contact David Rajak, Capital MarketsExecutive (investor@bayportfinance.com / +27 11 236 7300).

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CEST on June 18th, 2019.

