Boom Supersonic Partners with Prometheus Fuels to Supply Carbon Neutral Fuel for XB-1, its Mach-2.2 Demonstrator Aircraft

DENVER, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boom Supersonic, the Colorado company building history's fastest supersonic airliner, today announced a unique partnership with Prometheus Fuels. Prometheus will supply fuel during the flight test program of XB-1, Boom's Mach-2.2 demonstrator aircraft. Boom plans to use Prometheus fuel to power XB-1 in the world's first supersonic flight using carbon-neutral fuel.



Through a process called direct air carbon capture, Prometheus removes carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from the air and uses clean electricity to transform it into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. The electricity used in this process comes from renewable sources such as solar and wind, so there are no net carbon emissions from using the fuel.

"Boom is committed to making supersonic travel environmentally sustainable-we want society to enjoy the benefits of faster flight for generations to come. Prometheus is doing incredible work, and we are thrilled to partner with them to accelerate the deployment of alternative aviation fuels," said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom. "We couldn't be more excited to have them as a fuel supplier."

"At Prometheus, our goal is to replace fossil fuels with our high performance zero-net carbon fuels, made from CO 2 that's already in the air," said Prometheus founder and CEO, Rob McGinnis. "We believe it's possible to solve global warming with innovation, and to push human achievement higher and faster while we do it. We're proud to partner with Boom to do just that."

XB-1 is nearing completion and will help refine the design and engineering of Overture, Boom's revolutionary supersonic commercial airliner. XB-1 shares the same key technologies as Overture: advanced carbon fiber composites, a refined delta wing planform, and an efficient variable-geometry propulsion system. Lessons from XB-1 have already helped optimize Overture and will prove in-flight key technologies for safe, efficient travel at Mach 2.2.

About Boom

Boom Supersonic is redefining what it means to fly by building Overture, history's fastest commercial airliner. Boom's vision is to bring families, businesses, and cultures closer together through supersonic travel and make the world dramatically more accessible. The company is backed by world-class investors and has 30 aircraft on pre-order from Japan Airlines and Virgin Group. Founded in 2014, Boom has assembled a world-class team of over 130 full-time employees who have made contributions to over 139 air and spacecraft companies. For more information, please visit https://boomsupersonic.com .

About Prometheus

Prometheus, founded in 2018, removes CO 2 from the air and turns it into high performance zero-net carbon gasoline, diesel, and jet fuels. To learn more, please visit: https://www.prometheusfuels.com/