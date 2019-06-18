

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) said that International Airlines Group plans to buy 200 Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes. The two companies signed a letter of intent at the Paris Air Show in a deal that would be valued at more than $24 billion, per list prices. The purchase would include 737 MAX 8 and MAX 10 jets.



In selecting the 737 MAX, IAG said it will fly a combination of the 737 MAX 8, which seats up to 178 passengers in a two-class configuration, and the larger 737 MAX 10 jet, which can accommodate as many as 230 passengers.



The airline did not disclose a specific split between the two MAX models, though it anticipates deploying the aircraft at a number of the group's airlines including Vueling and LEVEL.



