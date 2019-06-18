Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized supply chain analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on demand planning and forecasting. Demand planning and forecasting is one of the most critical challenges that businesses face in supply chain optimization. It is one aspect of supply chain optimization that has the greatest impact on the profitability of businesses.

"Demand planning and forecasting is the key for businesses to optimize inventory according to peaks and troughs in demand and reduce the need for safety stock," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

By planning and forecasting demand, companies can gain detailed insights into how to deploy its supply chain to satisfy customer needs and demands. Also, demand planning and forecasting helps in enhancing accuracy of the forecast and customer service levels by focusing on factors responsible for satisfying market needs. Furthermore, it helps in accurate prediction of the actual demand and improves sales and operational performance at minimum cost.

Steps to Achieve Demand Planning and Forecasting Excellence

Step #1: Move beyond spreadsheets

Even today, there are many companies that rely on spreadsheets and enterprise resource planning systems to generate their forecast. But to stand out in the increasing competition, organizations need to adopt a multi-layered approach that can help in understanding factors influencing demand in the long run. Since spreadsheets and enterprise resource planning systems are not capable of automating many of the functions, it is high time for businesses to move beyond spreadsheets and adopt smart and data-driven techniques for accurate planning and forecasting of demand.

Step #2: Spotlight on collaboration

For businesses to achieve excellence in demand planning and forecasting, it is essential to gain visibility into customer demands and internal stakeholders. This can help in providing reliable information to the sales and operations planning team. It is important for companies to collect accurate information on demand signal and feedbacks as this can contribute greatly to the decision making of sales and operations planning team. This is known as collaborative planning and aids in sensing demand as early as possible and respond to market dynamics quickly.

