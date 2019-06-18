The "Ireland - Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides statistics and analysis on the Irish mobile market, including the key regulatory issues, a snapshot of the consumer market, emerging technologies, and the growth of mobile data.

Ireland's mobile market is dominated by Vodafone Ireland and 3 Ireland which have a similar market share. They are followed at some distance by the incumbent telco, eir, which has about 17% of the market by subscribers. There is room for a small number of MVNOs, the largest of which is Tesco Mobile.

Although the number of dedicated mobile broadband subscribers has fallen since 2016, mobile broadband use, supported by extensive LTE networks, remains popular among consumers, particularly since the introduction of flat-rate data plans. LTE forms an integral part of the government's national broadband strategy, with upgraded LTE technologies being used to provide the required minimum of 30Mb/s in many rural areas.

The regulator has set aside spectrum in several bands for mobile data services, including that in the 3.6GHz band which was auctioned in mid-2017.

Key Developments:

Vodafone launches a commercial NB-IoT service, makes its first 5G call;

Regulator revises strategy to manage radio spectrum;

3 Ireland invests 300 million to provide 225Mb/s 4G Plus service nationally, extends Nokia vendor relationship with a five-year managed services contract;

Vodafone Ireland completes national LTE network upgrade project;

SMS traffic shows continuing decline;

Mobile broadband subscriber base falls;

Report update includes the regulators market data to Q3 2018, telcos operating and financial data to Q4 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market analysis

2 Mobile statistics

2.1 General statistics

3 Mobile infrastructure

3.1 Analogue networks

3.2 Digital networks

3.3 Mobile voice

3.4 Mobile data

3.5 Mobile broadband

3.6 Forecasts mobile subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

4 Regulatory issues

4.1 Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions

4.2 Roaming

4.3 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

4.4 Mobile termination rates (MTRs)

4.5 Wideband Digital Mobile Data Services (WDMDS)

4.6 Network sharing

4.7 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) networks

4.8 Internet of Things

5 Major mobile operators

5.1 Vodafone Ireland

5.2 O2 Ireland (historic)

5.3 Eir

5.4 3 Ireland

5.5 MVNOs

6 Mobile content and applications

Companies Mentioned

Vodafone Ireland

O2

eir

eMobile

Tesco Mobile

Virgin Media Ireland.

