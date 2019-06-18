Indices to provide access to specific areas of crypto themes

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) and Crescent Crypto Asset Management, a leading index provider and fund manager for the digital asset space, have launched the three new cryptocurrency indices:

Crescent Crypto Smart Contract Platform Index (ticker: CCSMART)

Crescent Crypto Anonymity Index (ticker: CCDARK)

Crescent Crypto Alt Index (ticker: CCALT)

In December of 2018, Crescent and MVIS partnered to publish the Crescent Crypto Market Index (ticker: CCMIX) which is a broad-based investable index of the largest and most liquid digital assets. The three new indices CCSMART, CCDARK, CCALT expand the Crescent Crypto Index Family and are an effort to benchmark some of the most exciting themes in the digital asset ecosystem.

Crescent Crypto Smart Contract Platform Index (CCSMART)

The CCSMART tracks the performance of a market capitalization weighted basket of the largest smart contract platform assets that are liquid and secure. Smart-contract platforms are defined as public blockchains that are capable of self-executing code, called smart contracts or decentralized applications (dapps). Today, Ethereum is the largest smart contract platform and there exist many others with similar objectives, but differing implementations and consensus mechanisms.

Crescent Crypto Anonymity Index (CCDARK)

The CCDARK tracks the performance of a market capitalization weighted basket of the largest privacy designated assets that are liquid and secure. The privacy designation is defined by a blockchain's incorporation of technology that makes it difficult for any party to trace the transaction flow. Anonymous transactions help to ensure fungibility, censorship-resistance, and judgement-resistance.

Crescent Crypto Alt Index (CCALT)

The CCALT tracks the performance of a market capitalization weighted basket of the largest digital assets, excluding Bitcoin, that are liquid and secure. Bitcoin currently represents around 55% of the total digital asset ecosystem. All off the assets within the ecosystem, save for BTC, are known collectively as "Alt Coins". Generally, they are more volatile and speculative than Bitcoin, and the CCALT serves as a gauge for risk sentiment in the digital asset space.

The three new indices all draw from the Crescent's broader index methodology with market cap minimums, liquidity and exchange requirements, cold storage capability. Crescent uses their portfolio management expertise to design indices specifically for the digital asset investor.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Crescent. We continue to work closely with Crescent team, and are impressed by their capabilities and vision. These 3 new indices reflect their commitment to providing useful digital asset benchmarks," said Thomas Kettner, Managing Director at MVIS.

"We are thrilled to announce the publication of our new indices. MVIS is a great partner for us to continue to expand our Index Family. The introduction of sector indexes allows investors to stay informed on the performance of specific themes within the digital asset ecoysytem such as smart contract platforms or anonymity-focused cryptoassets," said Christopher Matta, Co-Founder at Crescent.

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

Approximately USD 13 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

Crescent Crypto Asset Management www.crescentcrypto.com

Crescent Crypto Asset Management is a digital asset index provider that manages a suite of private index funds for US and offshore investors. Crescent launched one of the first private index funds in 2017, and continues to develop indices benchmarking the crypto space. Crescent also recently announced a partnership with USCF to launch a cryptocurrency exchange traded product (NYSE Arca: XBET). The three founders are Goldman Sachs alumni and have additional experience in venture capital and trading.

