

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) has finally received an order for its controversial 737 MAX from British Airways parent International Airlines Group (IAG).



Boeing Tuesday said the two companies signed a letter of intent at the Paris Air Show for up to 200 Boeing 737 Max airliners, a deal that would be valued at more than $24 billion, per list prices.



'We're very pleased to sign this letter of intent with Boeing and are certain that these aircraft will be a great addition to IAG's short-haul fleet,' said Willie Walsh, IAG chief executive. 'We have every confidence in Boeing and expect that the aircraft will make a successful return to service in the coming months having received approval from the regulators.'



IAG will buying a mix of the 737 MAX 8, which seats up to 178 passengers in a two-class configuration, and the larger 737 MAX 10 jet, which can accommodate as many as 230 passengers. The airline did not disclose a specific split between the two MAX models.



Meanwhile, in related news, Icelandair has pulled out of Tampa International Airport because the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max jets has left it short of planes.



According to Tampa Bay Times, the airlines immediately halted flights from Florida.



Boeing's 737 Max were grounded by almost all carriers worldwide earlier this year after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed a total of 346 people.



