Findit, Inc.: Findit Announces Launch of New Twist25.com Website Owned By Health 2Go Inc.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation was chosen to build out a new website for Health 2Go Inc, owner of Twist 25. The web address is www.twist25.com. Having completed the new site, Findit will continue to provide on-going online marketing services for Twist 25 in an effort to help improve overall indexing in search engines and drive more traffic to Twist25.com through social media marketing, video production and more.

Twist 25 is bioidentical DHEA cream scientifically formulated with a small particle size for better absorption and stability. DHEA is a pro-hormone - a naturally occurring base building block for hormones and sebum (skin oil).

Health 2Go Inc. retained Findit in 2009 to build out and develop www.twist25.com, as well as produce content and marketing material in an on-going marketing campaign. Health 2Go Inc, which produces DHEA Cream marketed and labeled as Twist 25 DHEA Cream, wanted to improve overall indexing online and drive traffic to Twist25.com to purchase Twist 25 DHEA Cream online. Earlier this year, Health 2 Go Inc. selected Findit to create a new Twist25 website that would be more mobile and user-friendly which would allow visitors to the site to more easily click around, view content, and purchase Twist 25 DHEA Cream directly from the website.

Hugh Woodward, President Health 2Go Inc., stated, "We have been working on a daily basis with Findit for over 10 years now. They have been providing us with online marketing, SEO and web design and development. One of the reasons we continue to work with them is their availability by phone, email and even text and their attention to results of what we, as a business, need to be profitable."

About Twsit 25

Twist 25 DHEA Cream is a healthy, all natural, bioidentical DHEA supplement that is intended to be used twice daily by men and women over the age of 25 who are looking to maintain DHEA levels past age 35. UsingTwist 25 daily can provide us with numerous health benefits such as better sleep, more energy, improved sex drive, ability to help reduce belly fat, softer skin and more.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUhqm6Ayt0U

Findit has been managing Health 2Go's online marketing campaign for over 10 years and will continue to do for Twist 25's social media marketing, website development, and monthly content creation. This includes over 50 pieces of fresh content on the Findit platform as well as video creation for Google My Business, Youtube and Facebook.

Peter Tosto stated, "We love working for Hugh and his team that head up Twist 25. Helping them improve their online presence by increasing organic search results in search engines to drive more traffic for Twist 25 is the overall goal. The completion of the new website will help with additional and improved indexing and conversions as the new site loads faster and is more user friendly both on mobile and desktop."

Findit also works with other online retailers, general contractors, roofing companies, and pool builders that include CBD Unlimited, American Craftsman Renovations in Savannah, Titan Roofing, LLC in Charleston, and Carolina Pool Consultants in North Carolina. The Findit Platform, as well as the marketing services provided, are not limited to one sector or industry; anyone can use Findit either on their own or purchasing our paid for services to help increase their online presence and build brand awareness. Moreover, anyone from companies to individuals looking to have their marketing portfolio managed by us can do so by calling 404-443-3224.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Awsos8L1O4E

From website development and design to content creation, Findit can build a customized marketing campaign to meet your specific needs and budget. Discuss your marketing needs and get your questions answered at 404-443-3224.

Overview

Findit is a social media content management platform offers paid for services such as web design and development, PPC campaign management, content creation, and Findit Vanity URLs in addition to providing members of Findit a content driven tools through every members dashboard, where they can use Findit for free to create Right Now Status Updates in their own Findit Site pages. A right now status update is a piece of content that can contain a description, photos, a video link, an audio file, and a press release. Content on Findit can be shared to other social sites by members and visitors and can also be crawled and indexed in outside search engines.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Contact:

Peter Tosto

Tel: 1-404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549119/Findit-Announces-Launch-of-New-Twist25com-Website-Owned-By-Health-2Go-Inc