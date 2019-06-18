Internet Marketing Company: What Makes Drivers Drop Their Car Insurance Coverage

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog that explains the main reasons drivers choose to drop car insurance coverage.

Dropping coverage means voluntarily renouncing to some extra layers of protection. Totally dropping coverage means becoming "uninsured". Uninsured drivers are not allowed to drive. But first, let us review the main reasons a driver may have for dropping coverage. Get more info and free car insurance quotes from https://compare-autoinsurance.org.

Premiums are too expensive. This is by far, the most common reason. Some drivers decide that car insurance is too expensive and they no longer renew coverage. Furthermore, some people will not even pay the current coverage, forcing the company to drop them. However, this action will create a coverage gap. This gap will make future premiums more expensive. The alternative is to use online quotes, compare prices and tailor a cheaper coverage.

The current value of the car is really low. In this case, dropping coverage is the smart thing to do. However, we are talking about dropping only full coverage. Policyholders should keep active liability coverage. Keep in mind that insurance companies use the Actual Cash Value when reimbursing their clients.

Major life changes that make them drive less. Keeping really expensive coverage options active may be too much for people who travel very few miles per year. Again, it is recommended keeping liability only. People who retired or do not drive their cars during winter should ask about the coverage options.

When the policyholder no longer has a car. A person without a car can no longer be considered a driver. If the car was damaged or stolen and the owners do not plan to buy and drive a new one, he should inform the local DMV and the current insurer about this situation.

"Dropping car insurance is a delicate matter. In some cases, it is the smart thing to do", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

