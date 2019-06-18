HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc.: Newmont Goldcorp Invests $17.6 Million with GT Gold for Work on Project Adjacent to Hawkeye's McBride Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSX-V: HAWK; Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; ISIN: CA42016R3027; WKN: A12A61): wishes to congratulate TSX Venture Exchange listed GT Gold Corp (TSX-V: GTT) for closing a $17.6 Million private placement with one of the largest gold mining companies in the world, Newmont Goldcorp (TSX: NGT) (NYSE: NEM). Newmont Goldcorp is the second major mining company to invest in the emerging northeastern part of the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Both HAWKEYE and GT Gold projects are located in this area of the BC Golden Triangle where GT Gold recently commenced its 2019, 10,000-metre Phase 1 exploration drilling program targeting expansion of its high-grade Saddle North Cu-Au porphyry.

Drawing further attention to this new and emerging BC Golden Triangle area play, was the March 2019 announcement that Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd. (ASX: NCM) had purchased a 70% joint-venture interest in the Red Chris copper-gold mine of TSX-listed Imperial Metals (TSX: III) for $806.5 million. The Red Chris mine is only 12 km south of HAWKEYE's McBride Property, and approximately 20 km east of the GT Gold Saddle North discovery. The McBride property shares the same geological setting as both and hosts a 2 kilometre long, copper-enriched geochemical trend that includes outcropping mineralization with rock (grab) samples yielding up to 5.18 g/t Au and 1.89% Cu.

Subject to financing, and/or closing of a strategic partnership alliance in the form of an Option Agreement or Joint Venture (JV) which the Company is pursuing, HAWKEYE intends to drill the McBride Property in late summer of 2019.

Mr. Greg Neeld, President & CEO of the Company states, "We are excited to welcome Newmont Goldcorp, a world-class mining company, to this part of the BC Golden Triangle. With both Newmont Goldcorp and Newcrest Mining making significant investments into GT Gold and the Red Chris mine, respectively, we expect increased investor interest in the area. HAWKEYE's management team is in ongoing discussions pertaining to financing via private placements and/or a strategic partnership alliance to fund the Company's recommended ground-based Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and drill program in late summer of 2019.

To view the McBride Property 2018 Work Program report please got to: http://www.hawkeyegold.com/the-golden-triangle-british-columbia-canada/

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Mitchell, B.Sc., P. Geo., a senior geologist with C.J. Greig & Associates and a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mitchell has prepared, reviewed and validated the technical information contained within this release.

About HAWKEYE

HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

