Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. Brings Financial Filings Current

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: CHCR) ("Advanzeon" or the "Company") announced today that on Friday, June 14, 2019, it filed its required SEC 10-Q for the first quarter of 2019. The significance of this filing is that, among other things, it brings the Company current in its financial filings, providing its shareholders with increased liquidity and the ability to more freely trade the Company's stock. The filing also references an agreement signed by the Company with Concentra Health Services, Inc. ("Concentra"), which the Company believes will bring substantial value to the Company on a going-forward basis. To view the Company's 10-Q, go to https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/22872/000121390019010754/f10q0319_advanzeonsolutions.htm.

Clark A. Marcus, the Company's CEO, stated, "This filing represents the result of a tremendous effort by the Company's staff and, in particular, its accounting department, who worked diligently over the last few years to bring the Company's financial filings up to date. Management believes that effort was well spent in that the Company has experienced a consistent expansion of its national footprint in the sleep apnea universe; has established a premier position in this space; and, has become, what we believe to be, the national leader in sleep apnea screening, testing and treatment - especially in the transportation industry. We are confident that the efforts to bring the Company's financials current and place the Company in an expansion mode, as we have done, will bear fruits for our shareholders in the very near future."

About Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CHCR) through its subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's most complete sleep apnea program known as SleepMaster Solutions (the "Program"). Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Company's Program is available in all fifty states and Washington D.C. The Program focuses on personalized attention, flexibility, a commitment to high-quality services and innovative approaches that address both the specific needs of clients and changing healthcare industry demands. For more information, visit our website at www.advanzeon.com.

