

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A teenager along with four other friends murdered her 'best friend' after a complete stranger promised them $9 million.



Cynthia Hoffman, 19, disappeared on June 2 and her body was found two days later, on June 4, on a riverbank outside Anchorage. She had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of her head, with her hands, feet, and mouth bound with duct tape.



Police officials reportedly said Denali Brehmer, 18, who Hoffman believed to be her best friend, was behind the murder plot. She used the help of her four young friends to kill her.



Brehmer had met a man named 'Tyler' online, who promised to pay her at least $9 million to 'rape and murder someone in Alaska' and send him video and photographic evidence.



The man called 'Tyler,' was eventually revealed to be 21-year-old Darin Schilmiller of Indiana, he had tricked Brehmer to believe that he was a millionaire. Brehmer agreed to carry out the crime and offered her friends a cut for their help.



The four friends allegedly involved were Kayden McIntosh, 16; Caleb Leyland, 19; and two other minors whose names have not been released.



Officials allege that Brehmer and McIntosh drove Hoffman Thunderbird Falls close to the Eklutna River, where she was bound using duct tape. McIntosh allegedly shot Hoffman in the back of her head before pushing her into the river. The pair then burnt some of the victim's items.



