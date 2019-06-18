

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $43.48 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $42.54 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Jabil Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $88.45 million or $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $6.14 billion from $5.44 billion last year.



Jabil Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $88.45 Mln. vs. $79.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.57 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q3): $6.14 Bln vs. $5.44 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 - $0.96 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.3 - $6.9 Bln



