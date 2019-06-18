

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $632.59 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $663.17 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $900.64 million or $1.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.1% to $2.74 billion from $2.19 billion last year.



Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $900.64 Mln. vs. $825.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.83 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q2): $2.74 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year.



