Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2019) - 2209021 Ontario Inc., a company controlled by Sergei Tchetvertnykh, a director and Executive Chair of Critical Control Energy Services Corp. ("Critical Control" or the "Corporation") (formerly TSX: CCZ; CCZ.PR.A) has filed an Early Warning Report in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with its acquisition of 2,408,797 common shares the Corporation pursuant to a plan of arrangement transaction that closed on June 5, 2019 (the "Plan of Arrangement"), as further described in a news release issued by the Corporation on June 5, 2019 .

The Plan of Arrangement was completed pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement (as amended by an Arrangement Amending Agreement) (the "Arrangement Agreement") between the Corporation, Alykhan Mamdani and 2209021 Ontario Inc.

The Arrangement Agreement required the closing of a private placement (the "Private Placement") as a condition precedent to occur immediately prior to the Plan of Arrangement taking effect. Pursuant to the Private Placement, Bayview Ridge Capital Inc. ("Bayview"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of 2209021 Ontario Inc., acquired 5,848,205 common shares and 427,549 Series A preferred shares, plus an additional 1,348,806 common shares representing its compensation for its role in the Private Placement. As set out in the Arrangement Agreement, the common shares and Series A preferred shares were exchanged for 2,225,957 common shares post Plan of Arrangement, and 2209021 Ontario Inc. held or had control and direction over 4,634,754 common shares immediately after the completion of the Plan of Arrangement.

Immediately before the Private Placement and Plan of Arrangement, 2209021 Ontario Inc. held or had control and direction of 12,352,182 common shares and 28,000 Series A preferred shares of the Corporation, representing 27.76% and 0.93% of the issued and outstanding common shares and Series A preferred shares respectively, on a non-diluted basis.

Immediately after the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, 2209021 Ontario Inc. held or had control and direction of common shares representing 38.00% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by 2209021 Ontario Inc., please see Critical Control's profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com.

About Critical Control

Critical Control provides solutions for the collection, control and analysis of measurement and operational data related to oil and gas wells across North America. We provide services to capture the data, cloud based software to visualize and manage it and the business intelligence to make quicker and more informed operational decisions.

