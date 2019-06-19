Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2019) - Alta Natural Herbs & Supplements Ltd. (TSXV: AHS) ("ALTA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its Corporate name to Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation effective on the commencement of trading Friday, June 21, 2019.

The Company's common shares will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and new stock symbol "GENX" on June 21, 2019.

The name change, approved at last year's AGM, will better position the Company to pursue changes to the development of its branding and marketing strategies for its current and future business.

Shareholders holding ALTA share certificates can request a replacement certificate with the new Company name, but new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued. The Company encourages any shareholder with concerns in this regard to be directed to such person's broker or agent. There will be no consolidation of capital in connection with the change of name. The Company's new CUSIP number is 37232A109 and its new ISIN number is CA37232A1093.

On Behalf of the Board

Sina Pirooz, CEO, Director

Contact:

Jamie Lewin: CFO, Director

Tel: 604-739-3052

