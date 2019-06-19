sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.06.2019 | 01:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

QS World University Rankings 2020: MIT Top, US Universities Hit Historic Low

LONDON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the world's best university for the eighth consecutive year. The sixteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings, released today by global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds, sees the United States record its worst performance on record. Only 16% of its universities improve their rank.

QS World University Rankings Logo (PRNewsfoto/QS Quacquarelli Symonds)

QS ranked 1000 universities from 82 different locations, surveyed 94,000 academics and 44,000 hiring managers and analyzed 11.8 million research papers and 100 million citations. Universities are measured on academic standing, graduate employability, student/staff ratio, research impact, and internationalization.

Over 70 million stakeholders will view the rankings on www.TopUniversities.com this year.

Key Facts

  • The University of Cambridge hits its lowest-ever position (7th). The UK records its third-worst performance ever, but the University of Oxford rises to 4th;
  • International student ratios at UK and US universities have consistently fallen;
  • ETH Zurich (6th), the Continental European top university, achieves its highest position ever, overtaking the University of Cambridge;
  • Asia's top two universities are the National University of Singapore and its compatriot Nanyang Technological University (both joint-11th);
  • 24 of Australia's 35 universities rise;
  • China now has 19 of the world's top 200 research universities; it had 12 in 2016;
  • Of the 302 universities from the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, 216 have recorded worse Faculty/Student Ratio performance, QS's measure of institutional teaching capacity;
  • Latin America's top university is the Universidad de Buenos Aires (74th) for the fifth consecutive year. Brazilian and Argentinian universities are losing employer confidence in their graduates;
  • The Middle East has two top-200 universities for the first time ever. Saudi Arabia's King Abdul Aziz University (186th) is the new regional leader.

QS World University Rankings 2020: Global Top-20

2020

2019


1

1

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

US

2

2

Stanford University

US

3

3

Harvard University

US

4

5

University of Oxford

UK

5

4

California Institute of Technology

US

6

7

ETH Zurich

CH

7

6

University of Cambridge

UK

8

10

University College London

UK

9

8

Imperial College London

UK

10

9

University of Chicago

US

11=

12

Nanyang Technological University

SG

11=

11

National University of Singapore

SG

13

13

Princeton University

US

14

14

Cornell University

US

15

19

University of Pennsylvania

US

16

17

Tsinghua University

CN

17

15

Yale University

US

18=

16

Columbia University

US

18=

22

Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne

CH

20

18

University of Edinburgh

UK

© QS Quacquarelli Symonds www.TopUniversities.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702459/QS_World_University_Rankings_Logo.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire