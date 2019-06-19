Harbour BioMed ("HBM") announced today the appointment of Kenneth M. Murphy, MD, PhD, to the company's scientific advisory board. Dr. Murphy, a member of the National Academy of Sciences and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, is the Eugene Opie First Centennial Professor of Pathology and Immunology at Washington University.

"Dr. Murphy is a distinguished immunologist with more than 30 years of expertise and experience in the field of immunology," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, HBM's Founder, Chairman and CEO. "He brings to HBM great insight into basic mechanisms of immune cell lineage that underlie the immune response. We look forward to many contributions in guiding our programs aimed at developing next generation therapeutics for cancer and immunological diseases."

Dr. Murphy is widely recognized for his research into the mechanisms of immune cell lineage differentiation and for determining the plasticity of these processes. His laboratory has discovered multiple cytokines and transcription factors that regulate differentiation of T cells, dendritic cells and macrophages. He is an author on 250 publications and delivered more than 145 invited lectureships. He serves in editorial capacities at several publications, including Immunity, International Immunology, and the European Journal of Immunology, and he is the lead author of Janeway's Immunobiology. He received numerous awards, such as William B. Coley Award for Distinguished Research in Basic Immunology.

Dr. Murphy has spent his career at Washington University. He joined the university faculty in 1989 after completing a post-doctoral fellowship and pathology residency at the school. Dr. Murphy holds a combined MD/PhD degree from Johns Hopkins University.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics in the fields of immuno-oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company is building its proprietary pipeline through internal R&D programs, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.

The company's discovery and development programs are centered around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms for generating fully human monoclonal antibodies. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to companies and academic institutions. The company has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Rotterdam, The Netherlands; and Shanghai, China. For more information, visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

