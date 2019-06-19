

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade deficit of 967.1 billion yen in May, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That exceeded expectations for a shortfall of 1,207.0 billion yen following the 110.9 billion yen deficit in April.



Exports were down 7.8 percent on year, also beating forecasts for a drop of 8.4 percent following the 2.4 percent decline in the previous month.



Imports sank an annual 1.5 percent versus expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent after soaring 6.5 percent a month earlier.



