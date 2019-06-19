Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2019) - Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company") announces that as of June 27, 2019 Valdis Martinsons will resign as a Director for personal reasons.

However, the Company is quite pleased to announce that Mr. Martinsons will continue to advise the EWS technical staff and the Board of Directors. Mr. Martinsons is an accomplished technology executive. Among his experiences, he served as Chief Information Officer of both Research In Motion Ltd. and Virgin Mobile Canada, each for an extended period.

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International, Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. EWS has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while creating a highly valuable commodity output for industry, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be energy efficient and where possible, create an economically positive model for the recovery of various hydrocarbon oil and gases. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

